Version 6.0.1

Bugfix
- The plant on first floor had a graphical glitch before meeting the little girl for the first time, this was fixed
- Sometimes portraits weren't removed properly, this was fixed.
- Stamina bar wasn't removed from Coward ending, this was fixed.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Bugfix
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update