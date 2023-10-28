 Skip to content

Scarred Stars: Traumatic Edition update for 28 October 2023

Version 6.0.1

Patchnotes

Bugfix

  • The plant on first floor had a graphical glitch before meeting the little girl for the first time, this was fixed
  • Sometimes portraits weren't removed properly, this was fixed.
  • Stamina bar wasn't removed from Coward ending, this was fixed.

Changed files in this update

Scarred Stars: Traumatic Edition Content Depot 1754761
  • Loading history…
Scarred Stars: Traumatic Edition Mac Depot 1754763
  • Loading history…
