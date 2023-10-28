Ver. 0.2.38 Available

maboroshi caravan Ver.0.2.38 now available.

*If only minor bugs are fixed, no patch notes will be listed.

■Added list of used keywords to JOURNEY LOGS

■Added a detail list of member's tendency to JOURNEY LOGS

■Added a detail list of place caravan visited to JOURNEY LOGS

I implemented it based on the requests I received. You can see used keywords, the number of past materialized members, the number of times you visited a city, and various records.

■Added encounter caravan based on caravan registration

Added caravans you will encounter along the journey, thank you for your application.

Thank you for observing the caravan this month. Please continue to observe the caravan.