Hi everyone! The v0.8.6 patch is out. It is a very small patch that aims to fix the 2 last major known issues in the v0.8.

Bugs

Fix Tech ship spawning while all technologies have been unlocked

Try to Fix Scenario achievements not unlocking sometimes

If you face any bugs or think that something needs balance, don't hesitate to tell us! We will be happy to take a look!

That's all for today,

Thank you for your support!

Have a great day!