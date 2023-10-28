Update, Version 20231028



[Pet]New Pet/Enemy: Chainsaw Scarecrow

[The Paddy Field]Static scarecrows may now spawn a Chainsaw Scarecrow instead of a normal scarecrow at a relatively lower chance.

[Wonderland Travel Agency] Halloween-themed random caves may now have Chainsaw Scarecrows

[Item]New Weapon: Chainsaw

[Chainsaw Scarecrow]They will drop their chainsaws when defeated in addition to normal scarecrow loots.

[Chainsaw Scarecrow]Added a new sound effect when they attack.

[The House near the Paddy Field]Investigator's Notes now have spark animation to indicate they can be interacted.

[The House near the Paddy Field]Added a note on the bookshelf to indicate the existence of a secret room.

[The House near the Paddy Field]Added some loot at the entrance area of the maze.

【宠物】新宠物/敌人：电锯稻草人

【水田】静态的稻草人装饰物现在可能变成一个电锯稻草人而非一个普通的稻草人。（概率相对较低）

【奇幻之地旅行社】万圣节主题的随机洞穴现在会包含电锯稻草人。

【物品】新武器：电锯

【电锯稻草人】它们会在被击败时掉落电锯。同时也会掉落一般的稻草人掉落物。

【电锯稻草人】在它们攻击时加入了一个额外的音效。

【水田近家】调查员的笔记现在会闪光，更明显地显示它们可以被交互。

【水田近家】在书架上加入了一张字条暗示有一个秘密房间存在。

【水田近家】迷宫入口的柜子现在可以调查并获得一些物品。

