Minor update patches

·Fixed the issue of sharing the role pack CV playback
·Added isRoleSick judgment command
·Added mod event-related documents
About cloud archiving
The base game doesn't have any code for cloud saves, and is completely automatically managed by Steam
About the sudden failure of the game to start
- Most of the players with dual graphics cards or dual monitors, you can try to turn off one monitor first, and then turn on the other monitor after starting normally
- It may be that the antivirus software has deleted the core files of the game, please try to verify the integrity and confirm whether the antivirus software has done sth
- When it still doesn't work, you can try to leave a message in the Steam discussion forum, or join QQ directly to contact me
Changed files in this update