10/28/2023 PATCH NOTES

Good work as always, our PhaigeX employees!

A new batch of patches are being rolled out, for we will never cease to keep the improvement of the workplace in mind.

Gameplay Changes

UI: Game Mode Selection

Boxart images for Game Mode Selection

UI: Fleet Assault

Added Current Wave Number under Objective

Support Shop

Rerolling 5 times now doubles the chance to get a powerup in a set of stat ups

Player Ship: Pluvia

Reduced [Photon Shower] pierce to 1, a single enemy hit will destroy the energy bullet

Player Ship: Rave-N

Manual-firing [Diffraction Prism] now destroys previously launched prisms on the field

[Diffraction Prism] in auto-fire waits for the previously launched prisms to expire before launching new ones

Player Ship: Oracle

Added Tech Meter Gain Mechanic: gain tech meter from killing drones

Moved Tech Meter Gain Mechanic: gain tech meter from enemy ships inside the field to [ECM Package] level 1

SP Tech Icon Change bug fix on Shop and Pause Menu

Support Craft: Scarab

Point-Defense Lasers bug fix: not firing at drones Fleet Assault

Weapon Changes

EMP status now slows enemy turret turn speed

Improved tracking of Homing Weapons vs drones

Changed description text on pierce modifiers

Adjusted [Burst Fever] destroy count requirements for activation

Enemy Changes

Enemy missiles now give small experience

Background Changes

Nebula clouds color change dynamic

We appreciate the feedback and suggestions. There's no need to worry about milestone progress, we are currently working on the new game mode together with these non-stop updates. Here's a peek on what we're working on.

Towards a brighter future,

The PhaigeX MegaCorp.