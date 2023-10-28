Ptr Update

Thank you for testing, the PTR test version has undergone some content adjustments and bug fixes. The main changes are as follows:

(Official version will be launched before November 7th)

Added base magical damage attribute, corresponding to Valkyrie Guardians, each level will increase base magical damage.

Redesigned the effects of most set skills, strengthened the effects of some set skills, and added four sets of the Berserker's Fury series (only 2-piece set effect).

Skills that now have independent damage increase effects will be marked in yellow (X).

Reduced the base cooldown of resurrection to 120 seconds.

Monsters now only retain their base armor value, and their armor values will not increase with difficulty.

Added four survival passive skills.

Added blessings to the necklace of the challenge mode and optimized the display of the rune refinement interface; blessings in the challenge mode can now be recast for free.

Improved the numerical effects of some rune skills and fixed issues where some rune skills couldn't be upgraded.

Adjusted the way critical hit rate is calculated. Critical hit rate is now divided into base critical hit rate and critical hit rate bonus, with the bonus affecting the base rate rather than directly affecting the critical hit rate. Only a few skills provide a base critical hit rate.

Added two new Valkyrie Power skills.

Added a compact HUD layout mode that can move the character's health bar near the skill bar.

Fixed an issue with monster health overflowing.