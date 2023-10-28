Update: Pixelpart 1.6.3

Lately, I've been really motivated to work on Pixelpart, so here's your next update! By the way, if you haven't joined our community server on Discord yet, now is the time!

The new snapping feature is very useful if you're working with 3D effects and use the gizmos for translation, rotation and scaling. Particle emitters and force fields now snap to positions and angles if snapping is enabled.

New effect presets

This release adds new 3D effect presets for you to use:



Black Energy Trails, Fire Ring, Radiating Energy

I've also improved many existing effects!

Other changes