 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pixelpart update for 28 October 2023

Update: Pixelpart 1.6.3

Share · View all patches · Build 12560670 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Lately, I've been really motivated to work on Pixelpart, so here's your next update! By the way, if you haven't joined our community server on Discord yet, now is the time!

Snapping for 3D transform tools

The new snapping feature is very useful if you're working with 3D effects and use the gizmos for translation, rotation and scaling. Particle emitters and force fields now snap to positions and angles if snapping is enabled.

New effect presets

This release adds new 3D effect presets for you to use:


Black Energy Trails, Fire Ring, Radiating Energy

I've also improved many existing effects!

Other changes

  • Improved icon set
  • Particle trails improved visually
  • The "New Project" dialog now lets you select whether you want to create a 2D or 3D effect more easily
  • The "About" dialog now lists third-party software used by Pixelpart

Changed files in this update

pixelpart (Windows x64) Depot 1734821
  • Loading history…
pixelpart (Linux x64) Depot 1734822
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link