[Beta Test] Version 0.11.0.3 released October 28, 2023

Improvement
- Enhanced Narrative: Mission texts and stories have been refined, getting closer to their final version. We eagerly await your feedback to make them even better.
- Population Cap Freedom: The mid and end-game missions now grant players the freedom to manage their population without any caps, allowing for more strategic choices.
- Visual Clarity: The mission objectives are now always visible, free from any overlap with the population panel.
- Streamlined Building Cards: Building cards have been redesigned to prevent production data from spilling beyond the frame. Additionally, their size has been increased for more readable texts.
- Unified Rewards: Mission and research rewards have undergone a visual unification.
- Population Insights: For your convenience, a citizen portrait has been introduced in mission briefings, offering a better connection with your population. Resource and building icons has also been added
Access to the next patch beta by joining us!
Game owners can currently test the patch.
All instructions are available on the game's Discord server: https://discord.gg/gTeucz5bMf
If you wish to test the novelties in the demo, please request!
