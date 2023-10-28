[Beta Test] Version 0.11.0.3 released October 28, 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12560657 · Last edited 28 October 2023 – 10:09:10 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Improvement

Enhanced Narrative : Mission texts and stories have been refined, getting closer to their final version. We eagerly await your feedback to make them even better.

: Mission texts and stories have been refined, getting closer to their final version. We eagerly await your feedback to make them even better. Population Cap Freedom : The mid and end-game missions now grant players the freedom to manage their population without any caps, allowing for more strategic choices.

: The mid and end-game missions now grant players the freedom to manage their population without any caps, allowing for more strategic choices. Visual Clarity : The mission objectives are now always visible, free from any overlap with the population panel.

: The mission objectives are now always visible, free from any overlap with the population panel. Streamlined Building Cards : Building cards have been redesigned to prevent production data from spilling beyond the frame. Additionally, their size has been increased for more readable texts.

: Building cards have been redesigned to prevent production data from spilling beyond the frame. Additionally, their size has been increased for more readable texts. Unified Rewards : Mission and research rewards have undergone a visual unification.

: Mission and research rewards have undergone a visual unification. Population Insights: For your convenience, a citizen portrait has been introduced in mission briefings, offering a better connection with your population. Resource and building icons has also been added

