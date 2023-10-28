Apollyon Full Release!

Well fellow occultists, roguelike lovers, fantasy addicts, and more, we're here! After an EA period that took much longer than I thought it would, as things often do, Apollyon is in a finished and polished state, with all the 600,000 words of story and descriptions and lore and so on that I wanted to put in the game from the very beginning!

From an offhand idea to a passion project during a certain world pandemic to a fully published game has been quite the journey, and thank you to all of you who have followed the sporadic development cycle of this game.

Here are a few things you can do in the latest version:

Delve into memory to uncover the lost secrets of a mysterious witch!

Be hunted by the Wild Hunt of the winter court of the fey!

Convene your cult of Apollyic practitioners and plan dark (or good!) deeds.

Journey into ancient necropoli in search of artifacts to change the world!

Upgrade the starting character to be on par with the themed, named, and storied characters!

Find one of five endings with massively different consequences. See if you can find them all!

The latest update has significant content, surely, but Apollyon has been steadily growing for the entire 4 years of development. This latest update finally polishes off the entire story and unlocks the latter half of the game, giving somewhere from 30-60 hours of playtime!

Is this all for Apollyon? Probably not! After so long with this game it is unthinkable to never touch it again. With the full release will come many new players, and with their suggestions and ideas, just like those from long-time players, we might see many more spirit cards or choice-based interactions... And if there is interest, full additional Intentions!

As a last note, modding Apollyon is still possible, but the Workshop tool requires some polish to not be nightmarish for new users. Join the discord if you're interested in adding your own spirit cards, self aspects, effects, lore pages, characters, or even full intentions!