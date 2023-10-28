 Skip to content

Striving for Light update for 28 October 2023

Hotfix 0.9.0.7a

Patchnotes via Steam Community
🌟Improvements:
  • Improved Softcore Mode: When you die on softcore all world events are deactivated to prevent you from re-dying when re-spawning on bloodstained chest border for example
  • Implemented further checks if data from our server API's is corrupted or incomplete that would make the game crash when interacting with the leaderboards
  • Reduced initial dropped item movement speed out of chests
  • Adjusted some map brightness levels
🔧Fixes:
  • Fixed Guardian Aegis Ability Effect not being hidden directly when the guard shield runs out
  • Fixed a bug that caused health points UI being slightly desynced when switching scenes in rare cases

