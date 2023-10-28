Hotfix 0.9.0.7a

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
🌟Improvements:
- Improved Softcore Mode: When you die on softcore all world events are deactivated to prevent you from re-dying when re-spawning on bloodstained chest border for example
- Implemented further checks if data from our server API's is corrupted or incomplete that would make the game crash when interacting with the leaderboards
- Reduced initial dropped item movement speed out of chests
- Adjusted some map brightness levels
🔧Fixes:
- Fixed Guardian Aegis Ability Effect not being hidden directly when the guard shield runs out
- Fixed a bug that caused health points UI being slightly desynced when switching scenes in rare cases
