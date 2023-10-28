Update v2.0.2.0 -- The Timeline

It's been a minute, let's catch you up.

**

The Timeline

**

We've changed how the combat system works internally. This isn't something you will actually see, but has made building skills and pacing out the turn much easier to work in. This will result in smoother, more consistent gameplay and less bugs/crashes.

Let's talk about some changes you will see:

Alchemist Crafting - Crafting a potion will announce to the chat what items you use, making it more clear about what the player did. Example: !asb p1 will tell everyone in chat "@{player} used an Average catalyst with a Soothe Bloom reagent!"

Skills that don't end the turn - An message will be posted in the chat when a player uses a skill that doesn't end their turn, letting them know that they get to take another action.

Using Combat Skills Incorrectly - The game now responds when a player uses a skill without all the needed information, such as a target, and lists what targets are available and how to format the command. This is especially useful to newer players.

Skills that don't affect Bosses - The game will now not let you use a skill that cannot affect bosses if a boss is the only thing in combat. Exmaple: Druid Vines don't affect bosses. If you use Vines against the Troll, the game will let you know that that skill won't do anything here and allow you to choose a new skill

Balladeer's Overture - The Bard skill, Balladeer's Overture, will play an animation on each enemy regardless of if the skill affects the enemy. If the enemy is affected, it will get the toad status on the status bar (toad model will replace the enemy model in a later patch).

This Timeline update took a long time to make and pushed back a lot of work, but it was very needed so that we had a better foundation to continue building the game, so thank you so much for your patience.

Expect the major update to include a Tutorial for the game and Discord integration!

Don't forget to check out our website as well for more detailed information for the game: www.falfan.stream