The settings in the main menu have been almost completely redesigned, especially:
- added the ability to change the sound inside the game itself (except for screamers);
- removed the setting responsible for garbage scattered throughout the level;
- added a tab with basic settings, which will also change as needed.
A localization of the game interface into Russian has been added. You can change the language in the main settings (the default language is English);
The pause from the night levels has been removed, now when you press the Escape key You will immediately be taken to the main menu.
Sinister Nights update for 28 October 2023
Patch 1.1
