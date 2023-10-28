 Skip to content

Sinister Nights update for 28 October 2023

Patch 1.1

Patch 1.1

  • The settings in the main menu have been almost completely redesigned, especially:

    • added the ability to change the sound inside the game itself (except for screamers);
    • removed the setting responsible for garbage scattered throughout the level;
    • added a tab with basic settings, which will also change as needed.

  • A localization of the game interface into Russian has been added. You can change the language in the main settings (the default language is English);

  • The pause from the night levels has been removed, now when you press the Escape key You will immediately be taken to the main menu.

