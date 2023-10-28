 Skip to content

Bloodbound update for 28 October 2023

Patch Notes 1.4

Patch Notes 1.4

Build 12560481

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bloodmatch:

-Resolved an issue where players leaving caused disruptions within Bloodmatch mode.
-Fixed the problem where joining Bloodmatch as the time expired would cause the game to become unresponsive.

Last Team Standing:

-Addressed the occurrence where Last Team Standing mode would freeze when the timer ran out, ensuring smoother gameplay.

General Fixes:

-Leap ability now consumes stamina, providing a balanced gameplay experience.
-Added the ability to bind Aim Down Sights (ADS) to specific keys for enhanced control.
-Fixed the bug that caused bots to inaccurately affect team scores, ensuring a more accurate representation of gameplay.
-Spectators on the scoreboard now show up as a question mark.

These updates aim to improve overall game stability and provide a more seamless gaming experience.

