Patch Notes 1.4

Bloodmatch:
-Resolved an issue where players leaving caused disruptions within Bloodmatch mode.
-Fixed the problem where joining Bloodmatch as the time expired would cause the game to become unresponsive.
Last Team Standing:
-Addressed the occurrence where Last Team Standing mode would freeze when the timer ran out, ensuring smoother gameplay.
General Fixes:
-Leap ability now consumes stamina, providing a balanced gameplay experience.
-Added the ability to bind Aim Down Sights (ADS) to specific keys for enhanced control.
-Fixed the bug that caused bots to inaccurately affect team scores, ensuring a more accurate representation of gameplay.
-Spectators on the scoreboard now show up as a question mark.
These updates aim to improve overall game stability and provide a more seamless gaming experience.
