Welcome to update 0.5.0 of Binary.

The changes in the update are as follows

Game difficulty has been adjusted. Combat density has been increased and frequency has been decreased.

Pressing the jump button during a glitch scythe attack now performs a cancel dash.

Weapons can now be assigned from the ability installer.

You can now set arts for each weapon.

That's all for the update. Enjoy!