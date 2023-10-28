Update Notes for Version 1.1.7 Release Build 1

Version 1.1.7 - release build 1

Changed some networking (hopefully fixes the issue with not being to join a server with a lot of people)

Fixed the gm_rhine basement being flooded (it's related to lore I swear guys!)

Added ability to disable people from spawning and using fireworks in the T menu (show mode)

Fireworks: 30mm Frankenstein in Cakes

New map - Show Zone

Mods now load without freezing the game

Fixed some bugs

Pyroville is now winter edition :)

Sorry for the absent of updates and that I didn't add many things in this update. I don't have much time recently so sorry about that. I hope you still like it!

Happy Halloween!