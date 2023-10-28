 Skip to content

Pyroworks update for 28 October 2023

Update Notes for Version 1.1.7 Release Build 1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Changed some networking (hopefully fixes the issue with not being to join a server with a lot of people)
  • Fixed the gm_rhine basement being flooded (it's related to lore I swear guys!)
  • Added ability to disable people from spawning and using fireworks in the T menu (show mode)
  • Fireworks: 30mm Frankenstein in Cakes
  • New map - Show Zone
  • Mods now load without freezing the game
  • Fixed some bugs
  • Pyroville is now winter edition :)

Sorry for the absent of updates and that I didn't add many things in this update. I don't have much time recently so sorry about that. I hope you still like it!
Happy Halloween!

