Update Notes for Version 1.1.7 Release Build 1

Version 1.1.7 - release build 1
- Changed some networking (hopefully fixes the issue with not being to join a server with a lot of people)
- Fixed the gm_rhine basement being flooded (it's related to lore I swear guys!)
- Added ability to disable people from spawning and using fireworks in the T menu (show mode)
- Fireworks: 30mm Frankenstein in Cakes
- New map - Show Zone
- Mods now load without freezing the game
- Fixed some bugs
- Pyroville is now winter edition :)
Sorry for the absent of updates and that I didn't add many things in this update. I don't have much time recently so sorry about that. I hope you still like it!
Happy Halloween!
Changed files in this update