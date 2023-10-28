Attacker Shield and Zombies Limited Time Mode

This patch includes a major shakeup to Attacker strategy: The Ballistic Shield.

The shield fully protects users from the front, and players can equip it without taking up any of their equipment slots, similar to a wall charge.

Shield Added:

The Shield is a new equipment item has been added to the attacker truck which is completely bulletproof

Shield is a held slot item that does not take up a weapon or equipment slot like the wall charge

like the wall charge Shield has a wide glass viewing window for people to look through it from both sides

Shield has a powerful, toggleable floodlight on top that can be used to see in the dark or make it hard to return fire

, so players can now collide with each other (cannot stack vertically) Player collision ignored before execution phase to make defender room/attacker truck easier to navigate

Any two handed items are forced to be dropped while defusing (shield/wallcharge)

Added on-screen indicators for positions of nearby teammates, mostly when they are behind you to help with the shield. They will fade to black onscreen if the player behind you has died.

Fairly slow traversal, equip, and aim times means that Shield is best used with team strategy

Halloween Event:

New Limited Time gamemode has been added for Halloween: Zombies

Zombies effectively replaces "Co-op" for the duration of the limited time event, and is a PvE gamemode.

The difficulty of this mode scales with player count, you might find it easier with less players

Many facets of this gamemode were made as a fun side-project and not as a serious gamemode, as such there are bound to be small bugs, issues or inconsistencies

A few experimental features have been tested in this gamemode, and may not ever make it back to the final game after the event.

Halloween battlepass has been re-enabled for those who missed it or didn't finish it last year.

Requires two players to start, invite someone to your squad and queue for the Zombies mode

Other Changes:

Lobby Mode is now using the 5v5 economy ruleset and truck/hideout on 2v2 sized maps with 3 rounds per half, instead of one round per half

Item dropping now has interpolation. This feature is a work in progress

Dropped items including anything ranging from flares and grenades to the new shield will now gracefully fall downwards

Dropped items sit on the floor in more natural positions as opposed to floating

Player movement speed has been increased by (5%)

Player sprint speed has been increased by (7%)

Sprint Jumping speed cap raised slightly (12.5%)

Mawp scope has been updated to remove the jittering bug and make the crosshair scale better with resolution

Fix crouching bug that allowed players to crouch against certain ceilings and clip through them

Fix NVG bug that prevented you from swapping away from it without pressing the NVG slot button first

Fix a bug with the fire extinguisher and Molotov interactions

Fix several bugs with bots, including errors, chokepoint behaviors and getting stuck in certain spots

Fix interaction bug that prevented players from picking up items or interacting with doors in very specific circumstances

Changed some code in player movement to change how extreme slope climbing is handled

Increased the size of a geo collider on a jungle tree in dome (to prevent standing in the leaves)

Developer Note: