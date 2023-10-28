Attacker Shield and Zombies Limited Time Mode

This patch includes a major shakeup to Attacker strategy: The Ballistic Shield.
The shield fully protects users from the front, and players can equip it without taking up any of their equipment slots, similar to a wall charge.
Shield Added:
- The Shield is a new equipment item has been added to the attacker truck which is completely bulletproof
- Shield is a held slot item that does not take up a weapon or equipment slot like the wall charge
- Shield has a wide glass viewing window for people to look through it from both sides
- Shield has a powerful, toggleable floodlight on top that can be used to see in the dark or make it hard to return fire
- Added player collision interactions, so players can now collide with each other (cannot stack vertically)
- Player collision ignored before execution phase to make defender room/attacker truck easier to navigate
- Any two handed items are forced to be dropped while defusing (shield/wallcharge)
- Added on-screen indicators for positions of nearby teammates, mostly when they are behind you to help with the shield. They will fade to black onscreen if the player behind you has died.
- Fairly slow traversal, equip, and aim times means that Shield is best used with team strategy
Halloween Event:
- New Limited Time gamemode has been added for Halloween: Zombies
- Zombies effectively replaces "Co-op" for the duration of the limited time event, and is a PvE gamemode.
- The difficulty of this mode scales with player count, you might find it easier with less players
- Many facets of this gamemode were made as a fun side-project and not as a serious gamemode, as such there are bound to be small bugs, issues or inconsistencies
- A few experimental features have been tested in this gamemode, and may not ever make it back to the final game after the event.
- Halloween battlepass has been re-enabled for those who missed it or didn't finish it last year.
- Requires two players to start, invite someone to your squad and queue for the Zombies mode
Other Changes:
- Lobby Mode is now using the 5v5 economy ruleset and truck/hideout on 2v2 sized maps with 3 rounds per half, instead of one round per half
- Item dropping now has interpolation. This feature is a work in progress
- Dropped items including anything ranging from flares and grenades to the new shield will now gracefully fall downwards
- Dropped items sit on the floor in more natural positions as opposed to floating
- Player movement speed has been increased by (5%)
- Player sprint speed has been increased by (7%)
- Sprint Jumping speed cap raised slightly (12.5%)
- Mawp scope has been updated to remove the jittering bug and make the crosshair scale better with resolution
- Fix crouching bug that allowed players to crouch against certain ceilings and clip through them
- Fix NVG bug that prevented you from swapping away from it without pressing the NVG slot button first
- Fix a bug with the fire extinguisher and Molotov interactions
- Fix several bugs with bots, including errors, chokepoint behaviors and getting stuck in certain spots
- Fix interaction bug that prevented players from picking up items or interacting with doors in very specific circumstances
- Changed some code in player movement to change how extreme slope climbing is handled
- Increased the size of a geo collider on a jungle tree in dome (to prevent standing in the leaves)
Developer Note:
- While new maps for 5v5 gamemodes were originally scheduled for this patch, they are not included due to an unforeseen issue and will likely be added in rotation the following week along with any patches for issues if required.
- If you played in the Cadet testing, the movement changes related to jumping and player speed were reduced.
Changed files in this update