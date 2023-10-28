 Skip to content

Drag Racing Kaos - "One More Run" Playtest update for 28 October 2023

Version 0.038

  • Fixed right lane power issue on all tracks.
  • Removed mouse cursor from racetrack.
  • Added Camera controls to key bindings.
  • Added player listing to chat in multiplayer.
  • Moved online events list to an online database so they can be changed from within game for everyone.

