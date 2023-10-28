- Fixed right lane power issue on all tracks.
- Removed mouse cursor from racetrack.
- Added Camera controls to key bindings.
- Added player listing to chat in multiplayer.
- Moved online events list to an online database so they can be changed from within game for everyone.
Drag Racing Kaos - "One More Run" Playtest update for 28 October 2023
Version 0.038
Patchnotes via Steam Community
