Total Conflict: Resistance update for 28 October 2023

[UPDATE] VERSION 0.61.3

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • The radius of calling air support from the global map has been increased.
  • The radius of calling artillery support from the global map has been reduced.
  • Fixed initial alliances for the Southern States.
  • Fixed calling for artillery support, airstrike, etc., now you can call for support from vehicles.
  • Fixed the creation of custom units in the Southern States (menu for creating and editing units).
  • The protection indicators of some helmets (for soldiers of the Southern States) have been corrected.
  • Fixed hiring helicopters.
  • AI balance has been fixed, now countries under AI control develop more slowly.
  • Aviation has been fixed (the ammunition capacity of helicopters and airplanes has been increased).
  • Fixed physics for the Sako RK95 assault rifle.
  • Fixed physics for GAZ-66.

