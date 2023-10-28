[UPDATE] VERSION 0.61.3

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
- The radius of calling air support from the global map has been increased.
- The radius of calling artillery support from the global map has been reduced.
- Fixed initial alliances for the Southern States.
- Fixed calling for artillery support, airstrike, etc., now you can call for support from vehicles.
- Fixed the creation of custom units in the Southern States (menu for creating and editing units).
- The protection indicators of some helmets (for soldiers of the Southern States) have been corrected.
- Fixed hiring helicopters.
- AI balance has been fixed, now countries under AI control develop more slowly.
- Aviation has been fixed (the ammunition capacity of helicopters and airplanes has been increased).
- Fixed physics for the Sako RK95 assault rifle.
- Fixed physics for GAZ-66.
