Minor Patch 1.1.1

- UI improvements
- Display the number of Jobs, Golems
- Fixed some tooltip bugs
- Add Happiness and Immigration, Health, and Efficiency icons
- Golem Limit : Now, you can maintain 6 Golems per Golem Maker.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update