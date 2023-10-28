 Skip to content

Pixel Colony update for 28 October 2023

Minor Patch 1.1.1

Build 12560280

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • UI improvements
  • Display the number of Jobs, Golems
  • Fixed some tooltip bugs
  • Add Happiness and Immigration, Health, and Efficiency icons
  • Golem Limit : Now, you can maintain 6 Golems per Golem Maker.

