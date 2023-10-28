 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Harpoon Shooter! Nozomi update for 28 October 2023

Update: October 28

Share · View all patches · Build 12560139 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The attack of the Stage 4 boss has been adjusted.
  • Adjusted the placement of text displayed in the speech balloons
  • A dialog box is now displayed when opening the Factory or a new stage.
  • Fixed other bugs

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1978191 Depot 1978191
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link