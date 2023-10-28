Update: October 28

- The attack of the Stage 4 boss has been adjusted.
- Adjusted the placement of text displayed in the speech balloons
- A dialog box is now displayed when opening the Factory or a new stage.
- Fixed other bugs
Harpoon Shooter! Nozomi update for 28 October 2023
Patchnotes via Steam Community
