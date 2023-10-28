10/28 Halloween Patch - New Products, Types & Furniture

Share · View all patches · Build 12560116 · Last edited 28 October 2023 – 06:39:03 UTC by Wendy

Hello shop enthusiasts and Halloween lovers! 🎃🛍️

The spooktacular season is upon us and we've brewed up something magical for you! Thanks for all the love and feedback. 👻❤️

What's brewing next month?

Really want to finish all of those but special focus on one of the main core aspects of the game that should have been implemented along time ago (price customization):

Character customization & pets

Ability to customize the selling prices of each product

Input rebinds with controller support

Finish the delivery and warehouse services

New Features/Improvements

Reworked lobby scene with a haunting Halloween touch. 🎃

New Halloween-themed soundtracks to set the mood. 🎵

Items categories have undergone a spectral transformation for better navigation.

New in the items categories:

Halloween

New in the products categories:

Vending

Clothing

New Products

Clothes

Blouse

Glasses

Jacket

Pants

Scarf

Shirt

Shorts

Technology

Professional Camera

StationPlay4.

Vending

Gumball

Newspaper

Plush Toy

Fruits & Vegetables

Pumpkin

New Items

Large Storage Rack

Cloth Rack

Double-Sided Cloth Rack

Glasses Stand

Large Glasses Stand

Newspaper Stand

Arcade Claw Machine

Arcade Machine Lightning

Arcade Machine SciFi

Arcade Machine Snow

Arcade Machine Zombie

Gumball Machine

Vending Machine

Arcade Wall Sign

Cafe Sign

Chinese Noodles Sign

Emergency Wall Axe

Giant Bear

Giant Robot

Safety sign (Wet Floor)

Halloween Book Stand

Cauldron

Coffin (New)

Coffin (Old)

Scarecrow

Pumpkin Scarecrow

Giant Pumpkin

Gameplay Tweaks

"Searching for Arcade Machine" behavior removed from customers.

Customers can now spontaneously interact with items like arcade and vending machines or newspaper stands while exploring the store.

Issues Fixed

Addressed missing localization strings for storage rack configuration.

Resolved player interaction issues with empty storage racks.

Fixed a spooky occurrence where customers displayed the wrong missing product.

Creep it real and happy retailing! 🎃🎉

Remember, every boo-tiful product and eerie update is thanks to you, our ghoul-mazing community! Keep those wickedly wonderful ideas coming. 🎃