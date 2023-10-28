10/28 Halloween Patch - New Products, Types & Furniture

Hello shop enthusiasts and Halloween lovers! 🎃🛍️
The spooktacular season is upon us and we've brewed up something magical for you! Thanks for all the love and feedback. 👻❤️
For those not yet lurking in our Official Discord Server, come and be a part of our ghostly gathering!
What's brewing next month?
Really want to finish all of those but special focus on one of the main core aspects of the game that should have been implemented along time ago (price customization):
- Character customization & pets
- Ability to customize the selling prices of each product
- Input rebinds with controller support
- Finish the delivery and warehouse services
Your spells and suggestions are always welcome in our cauldron of creativity! 🪄🖤
New Features/Improvements
General Updates
Reworked lobby scene with a haunting Halloween touch. 🎃
New Halloween-themed soundtracks to set the mood. 🎵
Items categories have undergone a spectral transformation for better navigation.
New in the items categories:
Halloween
- New in the products categories:
Vending
Clothing
New Products
Clothes
Blouse
Glasses
Jacket
Pants
Scarf
Shirt
Shorts
Technology
Professional Camera
StationPlay4.
Vending
Gumball
Newspaper
Plush Toy
Fruits & Vegetables
Pumpkin
New Items
Large Storage Rack
Cloth Rack
Double-Sided Cloth Rack
Glasses Stand
Large Glasses Stand
Newspaper Stand
Arcade Claw Machine
Arcade Machine Lightning
Arcade Machine SciFi
Arcade Machine Snow
Arcade Machine Zombie
Gumball Machine
Vending Machine
Arcade Wall Sign
Cafe Sign
Chinese Noodles Sign
Emergency Wall Axe
Giant Bear
Giant Robot
Safety sign (Wet Floor)
Halloween Book Stand
Cauldron
Coffin (New)
Coffin (Old)
Scarecrow
Pumpkin Scarecrow
Giant Pumpkin
Gameplay Tweaks
- "Searching for Arcade Machine" behavior removed from customers.
- Customers can now spontaneously interact with items like arcade and vending machines or newspaper stands while exploring the store.
Issues Fixed
- Addressed missing localization strings for storage rack configuration.
- Resolved player interaction issues with empty storage racks.
- Fixed a spooky occurrence where customers displayed the wrong missing product.
Creep it real and happy retailing! 🎃🎉
Remember, every boo-tiful product and eerie update is thanks to you, our ghoul-mazing community! Keep those wickedly wonderful ideas coming. 🎃
