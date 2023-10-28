Cornucopia Trading Cards: Now Available! 🎉

Complete Your Collection Today!🌟

Exciting news for all Cornucopia enthusiasts! Starting today, we are thrilled to introduce a collection of 5 exclusive trading cards, each representing one of the formidable bosses in Cornucopia. But that's not all! Along with these captivating cards, players can get unique Steam badges, immersive backgrounds, and expressive emojis to enhance their gaming experience. Dive into the world of Cornucopia and expand your collection with these must-have items! 😊

Points Shop Items 🛍️

https://store.steampowered.com/points/shop/app/1681600/

Spider Boss Trading Card

Deep in Cornucopia's Old Mines, a sinister spider has ensnared Brianna, the cherished librarian. With webs as treacherous as legends told, dare you rescue her from this eight-legged menace?

Squid Boss Trading Card

In the depths of Cornucopia's Beach Caves, a grand squid dons a magical coral crown. Surrounded by a trail of baby squids, its presence is as entrancing as ancient maritime tales. Will you brave the waves to uncover its mysteries?

Slime Boss Trading Card

Deep in Cornucopia's Slime Area, Rufus seeks the elusive Slimy Tractor Oil, guarded by the shape-shifting Slime Boss. With challenges as slick and mutable as the tales told, dare you assist Rufus in his slippery pursuit?

Lava Crab Boss Trading Card

Beneath Cornucopia's fiery heart in the Lava Caves, the Lava Crab Boss stands guard. Amid roaring flames and hushed tales of a hidden goddess, dare you challenge this scalding sentinel?

Ogre Boss Trading Card

In the Frozen Caves' chilling depths, the two-headed Ogre Boss guards a captured Winter, the overconfident adventurer. As the last obstacle before the Cornucopia's restoration, can you outwit the bumbling duo and save the day?

Backgrounds 🖼️🌌

Craftable Badges 🛠️🎖️

Zoomed In Trading Card Artwork 🔍🎨

Lots of Love, 💖

David 😊🌟