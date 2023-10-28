Terminus: Zombie Survivors - V0.9.9 Hotfix

Fixed an issue where the 'Treasure Hunter' achievement was not unlocking when acquiring items through drag and drop.

Fixed a crash issue that could occur when making salt using sea water.

Fixed an OpenGL error that occurred when opening patch notes in high-resolution environments.

Added onions to the optional ingredients for the Army Base Stew recipe.

Thank you for your feedback! If you have any problems, please let me know in the comments, discussions, or by email at ingeon.shin@gmail.com. Thank you.

Best,

In-geon