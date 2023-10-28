 Skip to content

Terminus: Zombie Survivors update for 28 October 2023

Terminus: Zombie Survivors - V0.9.9 Hotfix

Build 12560100

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where the 'Treasure Hunter' achievement was not unlocking when acquiring items through drag and drop.
  • Fixed a crash issue that could occur when making salt using sea water.
  • Fixed an OpenGL error that occurred when opening patch notes in high-resolution environments.
  • Added onions to the optional ingredients for the Army Base Stew recipe.

