Feature Friday - October 27, 2023

206.11 - 'beta' branch

Added new cybernetic implants: grafted mirror arm and holographic visage.

Revised the design of stasis resonators.

Changed the Girsh water ritual liquid to cloning draught.

Added a new water ritual option to the Girsh nephilim.

Girsh nephilim now bleed.

Gave girshlings fangs.

Added a new butcherable to girshling corpses: girshling fangs, rank fangs, incadescent fangs, and zigzag fangs, depending on the corpse.

Added defanged girshlings.

We made more changes to the Gyre wights. Changed default Gyre wight reputation from -650 to 0.

Gyre wights still consider nephilim cradles and their approaches holy places.

Replaced glow-wight cultists of Agolgot and Bethsaida with gyre wights of Agolgot and Bethsaida, respectively.

Added gyre wights of Rermadon, Shug'ruith, Qas, and Qon.

Legendary gyre wights of a particular Girsh are more likely to share the cradle of that Girsh.

Nephilim shrines now occasionally have gyre wights worshipping at them, and rarely, legendary gyre wights.

Fleshed out Gyre wight descriptions, dialog, and legendary titles coming soon.

Made gyre wight apotheotes have a hostile temperament.

Added a new tile for the nephilim circles of light.

Added a new tile for the Single Weapon Fighting ability toggle.

NPCs can now use healing foods like witchwood bark and urberries.

The chiming rocks at Eyn Roj and the glowing soft below it are now points of interest.

Leather whips can now be modded with some item mods.

You no longer switch targets to a clockwork beetle when one spawns.

Liquid collection now indicates the direction the liquid is being collected from, and the source if from a container.

You now receive a popup when non-trifling companions fall down a pit or similar terrain feature.

Fixed many issues with faulty zone generation. Canyons and canyon-like areas should be more canyon-like again.

Fixed a bug that made relics providing improved block not remove the effect when unequipped, quickly resulting in 100% blocking chance.

Fixed a bug that made some relics associate themselves with an incorrect historical period.

Fixed a bug that caused key delay to reset to the lowest value after existing and re-entering the game.

Fixed an issue that would sometimes cause tomb stairs to spawn encased in walls.

Fixed an issue that would ocassionaly cause historic sites to not generate correctly.

Fixed an issue that caused pit ledges to render incorrectly after a serialization cycle.

Fixed a bug that caused multiple simultaneous throw animations to each require an individual keypress to animation cancel.

Fixed a bug that caused missile weapon penetration to be more limited than it should have been under some circumstances.

Fixed an issue that caused rapid flickering of the zone transition arrows.

Enabled opengl support for legacy OSX 10.3 systems.

[modding] The BleedingOnHit part now has a field Holographic that, if true, causes it to inflict holographic bleeding instead of regular bleeding, and no longer has a SelfOnly field, instead using its IActivePart scope configuration to control what it affects (with WorksOnSelf, WorksOnEquipper, WorksOnHolder, WorksOnWearer, and WorksOnImplantee supported).

[modding] Symbolic links are now be excluded from workshop uploads.

[modding] Populations within interiors are no longer be placed outside the bounds of the map.