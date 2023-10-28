Update 0.11 - Nav Mesh Generation + Inventory Rework, and Pop Pop Quest QoL

📜 Update 0.11 Summary
- Rework to nav mesh generation system, solving several causes of customers and employees being stuck.
- Rework to inventory save/load code, to optimize load times and to solve several inventory load issues
- Added ability for Pop Pop to teleport to/from his shop/house, to make Pop Pop's questline smoother
- New quest to unlock Wine recipe in Kazai Village
- Lots of fixes!
🤖 Nav Mesh Generation Rework
We've fully reworked how the nav mesh generates, to account for several cases in which the shop nav mesh could be destroyed. Customers and employees should get stuck much less frequently.
Please be aware that the first time you load your shop will take a bit longer to convert your previous shop nav mesh.
If you still experience issues, check out the ESC -> Help menu to manually regenerate your shop's nav mesh and please leave us feedback on the Steam forums or https://discord.gg/Saleblazers.
👴🏻Teleporting Pop Pop and Condensing Pop Pop's Quest
We've heard a lot of feedback from players on our Steam reviews and forums that completing Pop Pop's quest may be too tedious because his house is so far away.
In addition to the existing option of teleporting yourself to the Totem near his house, you now have the option to teleport Pop Pop to his house or shop by talking to him!
We've also made a few changes to condense Pop Pop's questline. There's still the same amount of content, but you shouldn't have to waste as much time going back and forth.
We really want players to complete his quest as fast as possible, since we believe the true Saleblazers experience unlocks once you've ventured out of the starting area!
🎒 Inventory Save/Load Rework
There isn't much to show here, but we've reworked a lot of the backend of loading inventory data. It should run faster and be more stable now.
0.10178 Changelog
⭐ New
- Pop Pop can now be teleported to his shop/house by talking to him
- Added several enemy and ore spawners to the desert
- Added more wallpaper support for more building pieces
- Added Wine recipe quest to Kazai Village
- Added Electric Toilet to research tree
🏪 Shopkeeping Changes
- Reworked nav mesh generation system to be more consistent, fixing many cases of customers and employees being stuck
- Employee restockers now respect item filters on Return Boxes
- Fixed bug where restocking employees would leave some items floating
- Fixed case where customers could get stuck on Needs tiles if they are told to leave
- Fixed Shop Beauty not updating properly for clients
- Customers now have a 60% instead of 80% chance to use needs if they are at a comfortable level, hopefully reducing the chance of them only using needs and not shopping
We'll continue to fix more issues that are making customers stuck. For now, you can always regenerate your nav mesh manually either by re-toggling floor types, re-building floors, or by using the ESC -> Help menu!
➡️ Changes
- Death boxes now spawn at your last grounded position, to avoid scenarios where your Death Box is unretrievable when giving up
- Breaking weapons causes 1.2x for stacked items and 2x for non-stacked items on the last hit of melee attacks
- Reduced difficulty of cowboy enemies near Barry's Bazaar
- Fixed ragdolls going into the ground incredibly quickly upon death, sometimes intersecting with the ground
- Changed global recipe icon on recipes to indicate personal recipes instead
- Buffed damage of clothing items' melee damage
- Slightly increased HP of Leyasoon and Zena boss fights
- Tweaked starting area game zone borders
- Added a new message that says "NPC will remember that" when you kill NPCs that have a quest or conversation to say
- When enemies drop death boxes, they should always stack stackable items in the same slot instead of putting a stackable item in multiple slots
- Added loot drops for the Jess twins because they didn't drop anything but their clothes
- Updated Metal Barricade to require copper+ tools to be destroyed
- Moved some explosive barrels near the metal barricades in the Bazaar outpost so you can open up the exit route by blowing them up
- Updated style of some impatient customer dialogue
- Changed color of start/join button in lobby to be orange when ready to make it easier to tell when it is ready
- Balanced crafting cost for some Village buildable pieces
- Pop Pop's quest gives higher rarity for its outfit reward
- Croissant gives more HP when consumed
- Enemies should now have a chance to take revenge on you for killing their friends again
⚔️ Quest Updates
- Consolidated Pop Pop's questline to fewer quest beats so that you don't have to turn in quests to him as often, improving early game flow
- Added support for players 2-6 to have unique positions in Pop Pop's cutscene
- Reworked Freda's questline to be easier to progress
- Fixed case where purchasing Rocket Booster recipe from Sketchy Kyle didn't complete Gem Standard properly
- Fixed broken dialogue in Crafting Dreams quest
- Fixed Good Luck Charm quest not giving stacks of charms properly
- Added ability to tell Elman Klepto you've lost an item for an alternate ending
🎷 Audio Changes
- Reduced audio levels of equipment foley
- Fixed incredibly loud laser at Barry's Bazaar
- Reduced audio levels of Apex
- Routed more UI audio to correct mixers
- Added more hit SFX
- Tweaked fire and cultist breathing noises
- Tweaked physics SFX audio balancing
- Reworked music of Pop Pop's Shop Shop area
⚙️ Optimizations
- Reduced RAM usage by 400MB in some situations due to incorrectly duplicated terrain texture atlases
- Reduced vertex count by 1/2 for bridge mesh near Pop Pop's House
- Removed extra fog that was rendering on top of existing fog
- Reduced stacks of bamboo (but kept the number of bamboo the same) when cutting down Bamboo to reduce lag spikes
🛠️ General Fixes
- Fixed many more sources of kick to menu disconnects
- Fixed many cases of the golf cart going backwards when pressing forwards
- Reworked inventory save/load code to prevent cases of duplication
- Reworked inventory save/load code to prevent some cases of items falling out of containers on load
- Reworked inventory save/load code to optimize loading process by eliminating unnecessary calls on save data
- Fixed Barry's Bazaar props being invisible in some cases
- Fixed Barry's Bazaar shops being too poorly lit
- Fixed Barry's Bazaar bar and shop not working for clients
- Fixed Saleblazers title in Pop Pop's cutscene having the wrong rotation for the pink squares
- Fixed missing colliders at New Bedstone Winery
- Fixed pink grenade material
- Fixed case where Barry's Bazaar shop would sometimes randomize in having 2 of the same shop
- Fixed several cases where the player could lose some of their crafting recipes
- Fixed water in Cauldron in Bellstalker Mountain that could send you underground
- Fixed dying then being kicked to title preventing you from using your ESC menu in subsequent lobbies until game restart
- Fixed Farming Crop Plots being non-interactable on save/load
- Fixed clients being unable to progress through Freda's farming quest
- Fixed crop plot not allowing the player to place another seed in it after harvesting from it once
- Fixed couch pivot points to not clip through the player
- Fixed several clothing clipping issues
- Fixed some AI not turning towards clients properly when being talked to
- Fixed one case of XP loss as client when joining servers
- Fixed one case of XP gain as client when joining servers with completed shared quests
- Fixed several cases of low resolution or incorrectly textured building pieces for non-Village sets
- Fixed floating tree and missing Zipline collider at Snowville
- Fixed floating props in Canyon
- Fixed floating props in Desert
- Fixed naked NPC in Invigorating Waters encounter
- Fixed Kazai Village not having real water in Mayor Yori's fountains
- Fixed some cases where the host or client wouldn't teleport out of Leyasoon's boss fight
- Fixed Leyasoon not saying his awesome ultimate voice line
- Fixed several cases of active LODs
- Added backup logic to unblock players that beat Zena without Barnaby's questline in a previous patch
- Fixed Barnaby's camera angle and added shadows to him
- Fixed Barnaby spawning in the back of the bank instead of the alleyway outside
- Fixed an edge case where the Gem Standard Part 2 quest HUD could disappear if you already had the rocket booster before accepting the quest
- Fixed some localization issues with Barnaby's dialogue
- Fixed Barnaby not giving the CEO plushie recipe properly
- Fixed Zena's arena cage blocking mortar bullets
- Fixed AI sometimes attacking and blocking at the same time
- Fixed loading screen starting from 0 instead of 100
- Force unpause region loader on bulk loading
- Fixed a case where you can load infinitely on bulk loading
- Fixed inventories deleting stacks dropped by splitting
- Fixed case where you can force quit the game and save incorrect data
- Reduced the physics impulse for glowing mushroom loot drops
- Fixed incorrect sorting on voice chat and dialogue bubble sprites
- Fixed zipline in Barry's Bazaar outpost that you can access from below the platform, which broke the area
- Fixed the Jess twins' names being random names
- Fixed items in nested inventories not saving rarity and attributes
- Fixed friendly fire only applying to the host instead of the clients
- Removed broken recipe in Barry's Bazaar shop
- Fixed grass clipping through Kazai Village house floor
- Fixed invisible sink
- Fixed physics objects not falling when item underneath is picked up by clients
- Fixed several building piece localization issues
- Fixed screen resolution being localized when it shouldn't
- Fixed Mortar ground indicator looping for clients
- Glass should be less transparent so that it's less confusing
- Fixed one scenario where the player is unable to unlock shop policies due to too low of a shop level, even though the shop level is high enough
- Fixed changing clothes to another piece of clothing not immediately updating the colorway if it is the same clothing piece
- Fixed Castle Screen buildable wall being invisible
- Fixed dialogue UI scaling for ultrawide
- Removed blank recipe book from Barry's Bazaar shop stock
- Fixed lobby friendly fire not applying to clients
