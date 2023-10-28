Update 0.11 - Nav Mesh Generation + Inventory Rework, and Pop Pop Quest QoL

Rework to nav mesh generation system, solving several causes of customers and employees being stuck.

Rework to inventory save/load code, to optimize load times and to solve several inventory load issues

Added ability for Pop Pop to teleport to/from his shop/house, to make Pop Pop's questline smoother

New quest to unlock Wine recipe in Kazai Village

Lots of fixes!

🤖 Nav Mesh Generation Rework

We've fully reworked how the nav mesh generates, to account for several cases in which the shop nav mesh could be destroyed. Customers and employees should get stuck much less frequently.

Please be aware that the first time you load your shop will take a bit longer to convert your previous shop nav mesh.

If you still experience issues, check out the ESC -> Help menu to manually regenerate your shop's nav mesh and please leave us feedback on the Steam forums or https://discord.gg/Saleblazers.

👴🏻Teleporting Pop Pop and Condensing Pop Pop's Quest

We've heard a lot of feedback from players on our Steam reviews and forums that completing Pop Pop's quest may be too tedious because his house is so far away.

In addition to the existing option of teleporting yourself to the Totem near his house, you now have the option to teleport Pop Pop to his house or shop by talking to him!

We've also made a few changes to condense Pop Pop's questline. There's still the same amount of content, but you shouldn't have to waste as much time going back and forth.

We really want players to complete his quest as fast as possible, since we believe the true Saleblazers experience unlocks once you've ventured out of the starting area!

🎒 Inventory Save/Load Rework

There isn't much to show here, but we've reworked a lot of the backend of loading inventory data. It should run faster and be more stable now.

0.10178 Changelog

⭐ New

Pop Pop can now be teleported to his shop/house by talking to him

Added several enemy and ore spawners to the desert

Added more wallpaper support for more building pieces

Added Wine recipe quest to Kazai Village

Added Electric Toilet to research tree



🏪 Shopkeeping Changes

Reworked nav mesh generation system to be more consistent, fixing many cases of customers and employees being stuck

Employee restockers now respect item filters on Return Boxes

Fixed bug where restocking employees would leave some items floating

Fixed case where customers could get stuck on Needs tiles if they are told to leave

Fixed Shop Beauty not updating properly for clients

Customers now have a 60% instead of 80% chance to use needs if they are at a comfortable level, hopefully reducing the chance of them only using needs and not shopping

We'll continue to fix more issues that are making customers stuck. For now, you can always regenerate your nav mesh manually either by re-toggling floor types, re-building floors, or by using the ESC -> Help menu!

➡️ Changes

Death boxes now spawn at your last grounded position, to avoid scenarios where your Death Box is unretrievable when giving up

Breaking weapons causes 1.2x for stacked items and 2x for non-stacked items on the last hit of melee attacks

Reduced difficulty of cowboy enemies near Barry's Bazaar

Fixed ragdolls going into the ground incredibly quickly upon death, sometimes intersecting with the ground

Changed global recipe icon on recipes to indicate personal recipes instead

Buffed damage of clothing items' melee damage

Slightly increased HP of Leyasoon and Zena boss fights

Tweaked starting area game zone borders

Added a new message that says "NPC will remember that" when you kill NPCs that have a quest or conversation to say

When enemies drop death boxes, they should always stack stackable items in the same slot instead of putting a stackable item in multiple slots

Added loot drops for the Jess twins because they didn't drop anything but their clothes

Updated Metal Barricade to require copper+ tools to be destroyed

Moved some explosive barrels near the metal barricades in the Bazaar outpost so you can open up the exit route by blowing them up

Updated style of some impatient customer dialogue

Changed color of start/join button in lobby to be orange when ready to make it easier to tell when it is ready

Balanced crafting cost for some Village buildable pieces

Pop Pop's quest gives higher rarity for its outfit reward

Croissant gives more HP when consumed

Enemies should now have a chance to take revenge on you for killing their friends again

Consolidated Pop Pop's questline to fewer quest beats so that you don't have to turn in quests to him as often, improving early game flow

Added support for players 2-6 to have unique positions in Pop Pop's cutscene

Reworked Freda's questline to be easier to progress

Fixed case where purchasing Rocket Booster recipe from Sketchy Kyle didn't complete Gem Standard properly

Fixed broken dialogue in Crafting Dreams quest

Fixed Good Luck Charm quest not giving stacks of charms properly

Added ability to tell Elman Klepto you've lost an item for an alternate ending

🎷 Audio Changes

Reduced audio levels of equipment foley

Fixed incredibly loud laser at Barry's Bazaar

Reduced audio levels of Apex

Routed more UI audio to correct mixers

Added more hit SFX

Tweaked fire and cultist breathing noises

Tweaked physics SFX audio balancing

Reworked music of Pop Pop's Shop Shop area

⚙️ Optimizations

Reduced RAM usage by 400MB in some situations due to incorrectly duplicated terrain texture atlases

Reduced vertex count by 1/2 for bridge mesh near Pop Pop's House

Removed extra fog that was rendering on top of existing fog

Reduced stacks of bamboo (but kept the number of bamboo the same) when cutting down Bamboo to reduce lag spikes

🛠️ General Fixes