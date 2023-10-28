Patch Notes 1.3

New Features:

-Controls Enhancement: Introduced a 'Reset Key' button, allowing players to easily revert to default control settings.

-Expanded Chat Limit: Increased the character limit in the chat, enabling more extensive communication between players.

Gameplay Improvements:

-Audio Adjustment: Flashlight sound is now localized, no longer playing globally across the entire game environment.

-Bug Fixes: Resolved the issue of Ghost duplication upon spawning in Bloodmatch mode.

-Optimization: Reduced the lobby timer in Last Team Standing, enhancing the pace of gameplay.

-Time Optimization: Decreased the timer for map changes, contributing to a smoother and faster transition.