- Ticket #1698 QOL – UI Button Reskin
- Ticket #1687 Custom species instant game failure in certain cases
- Ticket #1694 Fleets no merging before monster fight
- Ticket #1699 Fleet combat engage/auto not on by default when attacking a parked monster
- Ticket #1682 Disable Steal Tech mission when there is no tech to steal.
- Ticket #1700 Wrong fleet selected to explore if more than 1 fleet available fix
- Ticket #1681 AI aggression increased
- Ticket #1702 Multi-fleet autoexplore and wormhole destination fix
- Ticket #1693 Cannot engage in ground combat with bomb only ships fix
- Ticket #1651 Treaty proposal language seems too positive when proposing to a not well-liked faction
- Ticket #1695 Dyson sphere and ringworld queue for starbases fix
- Ticket #1688 Delay added for AI colonization
- Ticket #1701 Second Great War cutscene repeat fix
- Ticket #1696 Ground combat visual units passing by fix
- Ticket #1689 Evolutionary mutation add a trait for maxed out species
- Ticket #1703 Elder species border violation fix
- Ticket #1691 Invade and Mind Control Once a Turn Fix
- Ticket #1704 Great War starts for no reason fix
- Ticket #1706 Modifying ship design duplicate build queue entry fix
- Ticket #1690 Cancelling fleet movement send fleet to Star ID 0
- Ticket #1692 Colony destruction soft lock fix
- Ticket #1715 QOL – Hid Auto Designs
- Ticket #1708 Starvation indicator fix
- Ticket #1697 Evolutionary mutation subterranean max planet pop fix
Lord of Rigel update for 28 October 2023
Early Access 2 Patch 2023.8
Patchnotes via Steam Community
