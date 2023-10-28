 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lord of Rigel update for 28 October 2023

Early Access 2 Patch 2023.8

Share · View all patches · Build 12559850 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Ticket #1698 QOL – UI Button Reskin
  • Ticket #1687 Custom species instant game failure in certain cases
  • Ticket #1694 Fleets no merging before monster fight
  • Ticket #1699 Fleet combat engage/auto not on by default when attacking a parked monster
  • Ticket #1682 Disable Steal Tech mission when there is no tech to steal.
  • Ticket #1700 Wrong fleet selected to explore if more than 1 fleet available fix
  • Ticket #1681 AI aggression increased
  • Ticket #1702 Multi-fleet autoexplore and wormhole destination fix
  • Ticket #1693 Cannot engage in ground combat with bomb only ships fix
  • Ticket #1651 Treaty proposal language seems too positive when proposing to a not well-liked faction
  • Ticket #1695 Dyson sphere and ringworld queue for starbases fix
  • Ticket #1688 Delay added for AI colonization
  • Ticket #1701 Second Great War cutscene repeat fix
  • Ticket #1696 Ground combat visual units passing by fix
  • Ticket #1689 Evolutionary mutation add a trait for maxed out species
  • Ticket #1703 Elder species border violation fix
  • Ticket #1691 Invade and Mind Control Once a Turn Fix
  • Ticket #1704 Great War starts for no reason fix
  • Ticket #1706 Modifying ship design duplicate build queue entry fix
  • Ticket #1690 Cancelling fleet movement send fleet to Star ID 0
  • Ticket #1692 Colony destruction soft lock fix
  • Ticket #1715 QOL – Hid Auto Designs
  • Ticket #1708 Starvation indicator fix
  • Ticket #1697 Evolutionary mutation subterranean max planet pop fix

Changed files in this update

Lord of Rigel Depot (Windows) Depot 437441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link