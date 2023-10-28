-
Moved directories to user space
- Linux - ~/.local/NimblyGames/Flamebreak
- macOS - ~/Library/Application Support/NimblyGames/Flamebreak
- Windows - %LOCALAPPDATA%\NimblyGames\Flamebreak
-
Updated to the latest JDK 17 version
-
Updated to the latest libGDX version
2023-10-28
Flamebreak 1.5.10
