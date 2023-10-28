 Skip to content

Flamebreak update for 28 October 2023

Flamebreak 1.5.10

Build 12559797

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Moved directories to user space

    • Linux - ~/.local/NimblyGames/Flamebreak
    • macOS - ~/Library/Application Support/NimblyGames/Flamebreak
    • Windows - %LOCALAPPDATA%\NimblyGames\Flamebreak

  • Updated to the latest JDK 17 version

  • Updated to the latest libGDX version

Changed files in this update

