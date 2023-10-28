Patch 18.8 - Fixes and Improvements Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12559767 · Last edited 28 October 2023 – 04:32:04 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone, another patch to fix issues stopping players from advancing the tutorial and more:

Fixed: Kicking barrels still not progressing tutorial

Fixed: Ammo bullet drops staying in mid air rather than dropping to the ground

Fixed: Bodies disappearing

More visual/texture updates on certain props

Thank you to everyone that submitted bugs and feedback, we'll continue to get work done.

