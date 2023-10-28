 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Suit for Hire update for 28 October 2023

Patch 18.8 - Fixes and Improvements Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12559767 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone, another patch to fix issues stopping players from advancing the tutorial and more:

  • Fixed: Kicking barrels still not progressing tutorial
  • Fixed: Ammo bullet drops staying in mid air rather than dropping to the ground
  • Fixed: Bodies disappearing
  • More visual/texture updates on certain props

Thank you to everyone that submitted bugs and feedback, we'll continue to get work done.

Discuss the game with us and the community on Discord and Twitter. If you want to see the game developed live, catch Crimson on Twitch.

Report any bugs or feedback on our Community Hub.

Changed files in this update

Thin Wick Content Depot 1612421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link