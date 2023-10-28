 Skip to content

GeoDepths update for 28 October 2023

Patch #4 - 1.0.130

Patch #4 - 1.0.130

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Change Log

  • Improved drill drilling to work better when FPS drops. This should fix the many reported issues with the drill getting stuck, or jumping through the rock and only drilling parts of it.
  • Fixed refineries potentially getting stuck on game load.
  • Made the ore scanner blips less annoying by reducing their volume based on how far the ore is from the drill.
  • Fixed a place in a cave where players could jump into the void.
  • Added an autosaving prompt that shows on screen when autosaving. Mainly so that players know why the game pauses when undocking sometimes.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2206141 Depot 2206141
  • Loading history…
Open link