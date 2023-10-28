 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Grey Hack update for 28 October 2023

Update v0.8.4988a

Share · View all patches · Build 12559639 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changelog

  • Fixed crash when trying to report a crime without having registered an email account.

  • Fixed crash when reporting a crime with an incorrect file, causing no email with the report information to be received.

  • Fixed rare crash when the player exited Multiplayer mode, causing their user to not log out correctly.

  • Fixed scripting crash that could occur when accessing certain networks if new versions of the libraries present in the network had been generated after starting the script.

Changed files in this update

Grey Hack Windows Depot 605231
  • Loading history…
Grey Hack OSX Depot 605232
  • Loading history…
Grey Hack Linux Depot 605233
  • Loading history…
Grey Hack Windows32 Depot 605234
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link