Update v0.8.4988a

Changelog
-
Fixed crash when trying to report a crime without having registered an email account.
-
Fixed crash when reporting a crime with an incorrect file, causing no email with the report information to be received.
-
Fixed rare crash when the player exited Multiplayer mode, causing their user to not log out correctly.
-
Fixed scripting crash that could occur when accessing certain networks if new versions of the libraries present in the network had been generated after starting the script.
Changed files in this update