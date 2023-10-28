- Fixed an issue where you could expand the slot while being outside the inventory, which lead to unintended usage of gems during non-inventory state.
- Fixed an issue where you could select all classes without unlocking them first, which occurred due to the new memory management of survivor class data.
Spell Disk update for 28 October 2023
Spell Disk 0.5.3a hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
