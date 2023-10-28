 Skip to content

Spell Disk update for 28 October 2023

Spell Disk 0.5.3a hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where you could expand the slot while being outside the inventory, which lead to unintended usage of gems during non-inventory state.
  • Fixed an issue where you could select all classes without unlocking them first, which occurred due to the new memory management of survivor class data.

Changed files in this update

