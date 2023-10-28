- Fixed an issue causing server unavailability in all regions
- Added maintenance notification to main menu
- Increased drop count of Fragment of the Root
- Reduced stamina and stamina regen across the board (base + items)
- Increased forward movement of many melee attacks
Akasha Playtest update for 28 October 2023
Hotfix patch 0.12.0pb
Patchnotes via Steam Community
