Akasha Playtest update for 28 October 2023

Hotfix patch 0.12.0pb

Build 12559590 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue causing server unavailability in all regions
  • Added maintenance notification to main menu
  • Increased drop count of Fragment of the Root
  • Reduced stamina and stamina regen across the board (base + items)
  • Increased forward movement of many melee attacks

Changed files in this update

