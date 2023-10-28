v1.4.0 - Special Quests

Fixed a few requirements for some clients

Added 2 new quest types for mid-game+ Infestation quests - a 3rd bug type for a standard quest is added

Swarming quests - a single bug quest with double-sized swarms and in a constant swarm state till the quest is done.

Improved the quest selection to be clearer looking Yellow circle is a normal quest

Teal circle is an infestation quest

Red circle is a swarming quest

In the quest offer popup when you hover over the circle it will remind you which type it is and what it's about.

Client names are green when they progress you further, if they don't progress you immediately they will be white.