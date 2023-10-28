v1.4.0 - Special Quests

-
Fixed a few requirements for some clients
-
Added 2 new quest types for mid-game+
- Infestation quests - a 3rd bug type for a standard quest is added
- Swarming quests - a single bug quest with double-sized swarms and in a constant swarm state till the quest is done.
-
Improved the quest selection to be clearer looking
- Yellow circle is a normal quest
- Teal circle is an infestation quest
- Red circle is a swarming quest
- In the quest offer popup when you hover over the circle it will remind you which type it is and what it's about.
-
Client names are green when they progress you further, if they don't progress you immediately they will be white.
-
If a client has a special quest on offer it will show in red or teal depending on which they provide. (Red will override teal if both exist) Red, the swarming quest is much rarer.
The special quests start spawning potentially after Prof. Mantin's 3rd zone is unlocked. There is a very tiny chance it could spawn one earlier so if you see one... it's a very special quest type.
Changed files in this update