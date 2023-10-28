 Skip to content

WitchSpring R update for 28 October 2023

Patch Note 1.194

Patch Note 1.194

<1.194>
-The event error at Elysion in chapter 4 has been fixed
-Fixed the issue that Pieberry's costume was not changed after receiving costume from Sara after grown up
-Fixed the issue that enemies' HP was not visible in some languages
-Modified Simplified Chinese fonts

<1.193>
New Update:

  • Font resized when playing at 1280 x 800 (Steamdeck) resolution;
  • Added illustrations of 2 specific characters in Chapter 4;
  • Simplified Chinese font changed;
  • Adjusted the standard number of successful "Hitting Wood" training sessions.
    Bug Fixed:
  • Window Mode is not saved after setting;
  • Master volume is not saved after setting;
  • Stuck in a certain area after invading Papal Castle;
  • Durok Temple cube puzzle error;
  • Auto-save error when exiting the game after unsealing Icy Field.

