Patch Note 1.194

<1.194>
-The event error at Elysion in chapter 4 has been fixed
-Fixed the issue that Pieberry's costume was not changed after receiving costume from Sara after grown up
-Fixed the issue that enemies' HP was not visible in some languages
-Modified Simplified Chinese fonts
<1.193>
New Update:
- Font resized when playing at 1280 x 800 (Steamdeck) resolution;
- Added illustrations of 2 specific characters in Chapter 4;
- Simplified Chinese font changed;
- Adjusted the standard number of successful "Hitting Wood" training sessions.
Bug Fixed:
- Window Mode is not saved after setting;
- Master volume is not saved after setting;
- Stuck in a certain area after invading Papal Castle;
- Durok Temple cube puzzle error;
- Auto-save error when exiting the game after unsealing Icy Field.
Changed files in this update