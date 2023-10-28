Update Content for October 28 ｜v0.5.1124

[Newly-added Gameplay]
1.Elimination mission
When players are in the middle stage of the story, there will be an elimination mission. Players can consider to accept it or not. The elimination mission does not come with negative effects.
The awards of the elimination mission are materials for crafting. In addition, most enemies in the elimination mission come with rare materials, and the rare materials can be destructed the day you got them.
2.Faintness feature
All explosions are now added with the feature of faintness (only when explosive resistance is not triggered). The units who are fainted cannot react, and their damage reduction after explosive resistance will be lowered.
In addition, some weapon gadgets related to faintness have been added.
[Other optimizations]
- Tic marks for Sentiments are added for players to have a better look on the grades.
- Shortcut keys have been added for strategic weapon attack.
- Shoulder-mounted weapons are added for Combat Units.
- The Story Cruel Mode has been added. It requires same conditions of the Hardcore Mode to unlock.
- The visual effect of melting armor has been optimized.
- New gadgets and related ways of crafting have been added.
- The mouse control range has been limited when players are playing the game in windows.
- Under AI-controlled mode, player can now change their angles of view by using keyboards.
[Fixed Bugs]
- Fixed a bug where the difficulty level changed from Normal to Story in some cases. If this bug has already occurred, you can contanct us for archive modification.
- The bug of the weapon gadgets not showing pilot’s stats has been fixed.
- The bug of unusual lasting laser of boss has been fixed.
- The bug of error performance of laser/electromagnetic weapons (way too bright) under some circumstances has been fixed.
- Some achievements that are not supposed to be obtained in the Challenge Mode will not be triggered now.
- The bug of the Spraying Weapon being stuck by Barbed Wire has been fixed.
- The bug of error display of DAYs in peripheral operations after bonus adding has been fixed.
- Fixed the bug where combat units were sometimes mistakenly detected as being outside while repairing all weapons.
