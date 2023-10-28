 Skip to content

Devil Seeds update for 28 October 2023

Jogo Corrigido

Share · View all patches · Build 12559378 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ola pessoal, o problema de arquivos corrompidos foi resolvido.
Perdão
:(

