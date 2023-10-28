e1.14 hotfix #1

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
New Content:
Improvements:
- Added player count based difficulty scaling (more damage in solo)
- Added Eternal jack to basement (replay the case if you don't see him)
- All players will now have the case marked as completed, not just the host
Fixes:
- Fixed Halloween Case appearing on FOB Computer when it shouldn't
- Fixed Chupacabra not moving after spawning
- Fixed Goob not moving after spawning
- Fixed player map marker saying 'none' when a player is riding a vehicle
- Fixed player weapons not always saving
- Fixed gas mask getting equipped after inspecting a clue
- Fixed getting attacked by small cubes in Swamp Man case
Donate or contribute.
Changed files in this update