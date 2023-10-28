 Skip to content

A Day Out update for 28 October 2023

e1.14 hotfix #1

Share · View all patches · Build 12559356 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Content:

  • Added new Kat companion

Improvements:

  • Added player count based difficulty scaling (more damage in solo)
  • Added Eternal jack to basement (replay the case if you don't see him)
  • All players will now have the case marked as completed, not just the host

Fixes:

  • Fixed Halloween Case appearing on FOB Computer when it shouldn't
  • Fixed Chupacabra not moving after spawning
  • Fixed Goob not moving after spawning
  • Fixed player map marker saying 'none' when a player is riding a vehicle
  • Fixed player weapons not always saving
  • Fixed gas mask getting equipped after inspecting a clue
  • Fixed getting attacked by small cubes in Swamp Man case

