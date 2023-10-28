BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
🔥Hotfix notes version 0.5.72.3864.18947🔥
- Fixed shooting blood splatters would damage the owner
- Fixed the Krtek gun drop
- Fixed the loot room loot quality
- Fixed gunshot tails on Matka
- Fixed the reloader registering the incorrect amount of powder when filling
- Fixed debug text above magazines in tutorial
- Fixed issue when interacting with loot crates
- Fixed an issue where you could still click the add to cart button and receive a confirmation despite being at the limit
- Fixed the floating crate in Silo - Cafeteria
- Fixed a wall that did not block bullets in Silo
- Fixed the clicking sound when opening the doors that lead to a gunwall with guns
- Fixed tutorial level spawning duplicate items
- Optimized the PSO caching (Greatly reduces hitching on Quest)
- Changed Stanag drum mag to hold 60 rounds
- Changed MPX mag to hold 41 rounds
- Changed Deagle mag to hold 7 rounds
- Removed floating crate in Silo - garage
- General performance improvements
