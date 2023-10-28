 Skip to content

Ghosts Of Tabor update for 28 October 2023

Hotfix notes version 0.5.72.3864.18947

Last edited by Wendy

  • Fixed shooting blood splatters would damage the owner
  • Fixed the Krtek gun drop
  • Fixed the loot room loot quality
  • Fixed gunshot tails on Matka
  • Fixed the reloader registering the incorrect amount of powder when filling
  • Fixed debug text above magazines in tutorial
  • Fixed issue when interacting with loot crates
  • Fixed an issue where you could still click the add to cart button and receive a confirmation despite being at the limit
  • Fixed the floating crate in Silo - Cafeteria
  • Fixed a wall that did not block bullets in Silo
  • Fixed the clicking sound when opening the doors that lead to a gunwall with guns
  • Fixed tutorial level spawning duplicate items
  • Optimized the PSO caching (Greatly reduces hitching on Quest)
  • Changed Stanag drum mag to hold 60 rounds
  • Changed MPX mag to hold 41 rounds
  • Changed Deagle mag to hold 7 rounds
  • Removed floating crate in Silo - garage
  • General performance improvements

