Dungeons of Sundaria update for 28 October 2023

Update Patch

Update Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Adventurers!

Today's patch has some game improvements and bug fixes. Thanks for playing and keep those reports coming!

Improvements:

  • Improved creating and customizing a player character for clients
  • Added a standalone Party Menu in the game menu for managing Party actions for solo and splitscreen play.
  • Further improvements to text scaling for Item tooltips
  • Disabled Oculus VR and OpenXR plugins to prevent unintended compatibility issues

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed some areas were Graal could become stuck
  • Reapplying Fire Armor while Fire Armor is already active will work properly now
  • Fixed an issue with Malorath's Tremor Slam attack
  • Fixed an issue where the Crypt Lord's chain wouldn't properly display for clients
  • Fixed an issue where controllers were not being properly detected on PC
  • Fixed multiple UI issues for multiple languages
  • Fixed an issue with coloring on equipment stat comparisons
  • Fixed various tooltip UI issues
  • Fixed an issue with Cryomancer Blod's statues not always spawning correctly
  • Fixed an issue with Valu'Nalthala getting stuck on environment objects
  • Fixed an issue preventing Valu-Lumia from moving at the correct speed
  • Fixed various issues with the Party Member UI
  • Fixed an issue with The Migion ragdoll physics
  • Fixed an issue with Gweyir Dorra not always selecting the correct item to upgrade
  • Fixed some issues with the Joldurbraan encounter
  • Fixed an issue with the Lochladan encounter
  • Fixed an issue with Floating Skulls from not properly dying
  • Fixed some bad spawns in the Whisper of the Spider Queen encounter

