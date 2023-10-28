Update Patch

Hello Adventurers!
Today's patch has some game improvements and bug fixes. Thanks for playing and keep those reports coming!
Improvements:
- Improved creating and customizing a player character for clients
- Added a standalone Party Menu in the game menu for managing Party actions for solo and splitscreen play.
- Further improvements to text scaling for Item tooltips
- Disabled Oculus VR and OpenXR plugins to prevent unintended compatibility issues
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed some areas were Graal could become stuck
- Reapplying Fire Armor while Fire Armor is already active will work properly now
- Fixed an issue with Malorath's Tremor Slam attack
- Fixed an issue where the Crypt Lord's chain wouldn't properly display for clients
- Fixed an issue where controllers were not being properly detected on PC
- Fixed multiple UI issues for multiple languages
- Fixed an issue with coloring on equipment stat comparisons
- Fixed various tooltip UI issues
- Fixed an issue with Cryomancer Blod's statues not always spawning correctly
- Fixed an issue with Valu'Nalthala getting stuck on environment objects
- Fixed an issue preventing Valu-Lumia from moving at the correct speed
- Fixed various issues with the Party Member UI
- Fixed an issue with The Migion ragdoll physics
- Fixed an issue with Gweyir Dorra not always selecting the correct item to upgrade
- Fixed some issues with the Joldurbraan encounter
- Fixed an issue with the Lochladan encounter
- Fixed an issue with Floating Skulls from not properly dying
- Fixed some bad spawns in the Whisper of the Spider Queen encounter
