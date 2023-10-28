No new maps yet Except the HUB where you will find all the future maps needed to escape the ruins once and for all!

also patched some minor bugs added sprint key, modified some lights and created a path of torches to ease your hours of suffering!

The best game will come from your feedback so I kindly ask you leave any feedback, suggestions, or even map ideas and i will Read all of them:)

https://discord.gg/86aSZjCe