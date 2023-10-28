 Skip to content

Nonsensical Video Generator update for 28 October 2023

Milestone 3 Hotfix 6 (v1.0.0.15)

Build 12559062

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Trick or treat! The Halloween-themed update is here!

Here are the changes in this update:

  • A Halloween theme has been added to the app.
    This theme will be active until November 15th.
  • Added a new "Addon Type" argument to addons.
  • Added Post-Render Effects, which are activated at random after the entire video is rendered.
    Addon developers: To create a post-render effect, add an "Addon Type" label option and set its value to "postrendereffect".
  • Addon types are now discriminated using colors within the Addons tab.
    Blue: Effect
    Green: Post-Render Effect
    Red: Theme (not yet implemented)
  • Submitting an addon to the Workshop will automatically tag it with the appropriate addon type.
  • Grandfathered all addons on the Workshop under the "Effect" type.
  • Added Creation, Where We Began, and Halloween to the in-app soundtrack.
    Halloween will always play first during this event.

Let me know if you have any issues with this update.
Happy generating, and happy Halloween!

