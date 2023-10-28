Milestone 3 Hotfix 6 (v1.0.0.15)

Share · View all patches · Build 12559062 · Last edited 28 October 2023 – 01:39:09 UTC by Wendy

Trick or treat! The Halloween-themed update is here!

Here are the changes in this update:

A Halloween theme has been added to the app.

This theme will be active until November 15th.

Added Post-Render Effects, which are activated at random after the entire video is rendered.

Addon developers: To create a post-render effect, add an "Addon Type" label option and set its value to "postrendereffect".

Blue: Effect

Green: Post-Render Effect

Red: Theme (not yet implemented)

Grandfathered all addons on the Workshop under the "Effect" type.

Added Creation, Where We Began, and Halloween to the in-app soundtrack.

Halloween will always play first during this event.

Let me know if you have any issues with this update.

Happy generating, and happy Halloween!