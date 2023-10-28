Update #28 v1.28.0 Celebrating ScreamFest with even more nightmarish hordes!

Celebrating ScreamFest with even more nightmarish hordes!

Happy Halloween everyone!

The hordes invasion of Abalon continues throughout Stream's Scream event. In response to our players victories in endless survival mode, the horde is growing, and becoming even more deadly. Do you have what it takes to survive?

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1681840/Abalon/?utm_source=screamFest2023

Survival Mode Champions

This week I'd like to recognize Dusty, the first player to successfully clear Wave 24.

And here's a look at the custom deck used to win:



Congratulations, Dusty!

Other notable champions include Jear, Scharlatan, Lykurgos, and PorkDiesel. Each player devised a unique strategy to defeat the horde.



Jear's army of super Ironclad soldiers.



Scharlatan's super-charged firepower strategy

The v1.28.0 update adds an additional 6 waves to endless mode and a number of key balance changes. Who among you will be the first to survive the new waves in endless survival?

v1.28.0 Release Notes

6 New Waves added to Endless Survival and a new Steam Achievement for clearing Wave 30.

New Rule For Survival Mode: "Units summoned from non-unit cards and abilities do not persist between waves.”

"Units summoned from non-unit cards and abilities do not persist between waves.” Added new rules for Combos: “Combos don't trigger Inflict ” and “Units can only combo once per turn.”

“Combos don't trigger ” and “Units can only combo once per turn.” Vigil units may combo unlimited number of times per turn.

Created new status icon to show that unit has combo attacked. It appears in the same slot as the cannot attack icon. If the unit has used their combo and can still attack, you’ll see the combo used icon. If you have exhausted your attack, the cannot attack icon will replace the combo used icon (since you cannot combo if you cannot attack).

Balance: Mating Season now draws 2 cards instead of 3.

Mating Season now draws 2 cards instead of 3. Balance: Liche King now raises a 1/1 Skeleton instead of a 1/1 Skeleton with Block when defeating an enemy with attack

Liche King now raises a 1/1 Skeleton instead of a 1/1 Skeleton with Block when defeating an enemy with attack Balance: Raise Dead and Your Soul Is Mine now place a Mind Control effect on the revived unit so that it can be recovered by the owning player by using buff removal spells and abilities.

Raise Dead and Your Soul Is Mine now place a Mind Control effect on the revived unit so that it can be recovered by the owning player by using buff removal spells and abilities. Balance: Sojurn’s Double Strike will no longer trigger a second strike for combos.

Sojurn’s Double Strike will no longer trigger a second strike for combos. Balance: The harpoon attack used by Clik’Clik’, Gladiator and Ninjas now treats the second attack as a combo, meaning that it will deal half damage (rounded up) - unless the character has vigil - and will no longer trigger inflict abilities.

The harpoon attack used by Clik’Clik’, Gladiator and Ninjas now treats the second attack as a combo, meaning that it will deal half damage (rounded up) - unless the character has vigil - and will no longer trigger inflict abilities. Balance: Titus, Gladiator gains Vigil ability.

Titus, Gladiator gains Vigil ability. Balance: Preserver’s healing reduced from 4 to 3.

Preserver’s healing reduced from 4 to 3. Balance: Sojurn’s defender ability changed from “Prevent 2 damage from attacks on surrounding ally units.” To “Prevent 2 damage from non-triggered physical attacks on surrounding ally units.”

Sojurn’s defender ability changed from “Prevent 2 damage from attacks on surrounding ally units.” To “Prevent 2 damage from non-triggered physical attacks on surrounding ally units.” Balance: Krox’s Gravity pull ability changed from Farshot to Sprintshot.

Krox’s Gravity pull ability changed from Farshot to Sprintshot. Balance: Krox gains the Vigil ability.

Krox gains the Vigil ability. Balance: Reduced Muse’s buff from +3/+3 to +2/+2

Reduced Muse’s buff from +3/+3 to +2/+2 Balance: Forcefields created by the Auramancer are now removed if the Auramancer is removed from the board.

Forcefields created by the Auramancer are now removed if the Auramancer is removed from the board. Balance: Sir Cheezles, Chronomancer gains Lunge and Support: Remove debuffs.

Sir Cheezles, Chronomancer gains Lunge and Support: Remove debuffs. Balance: Occuloid no longer deals friendly fire damage. Melee attack power reduced from 5 to 4.

Occuloid no longer deals friendly fire damage. Melee attack power reduced from 5 to 4. Fixed Bug: where the cost discount granted from units like Spriggan and Preserver would be removed again from the owning player when they are defeated while mind controlled by opponent, resulting in spells costing higher than their original casting cost.

where the cost discount granted from units like Spriggan and Preserver would be removed again from the owning player when they are defeated while mind controlled by opponent, resulting in spells costing higher than their original casting cost. Fixed Bug: where spells that apply a cost discount like Resurgence, Meditate and Time Warp would continue to add cumulative discounts each time the spell was returned to hand. (Thanks mr.kitty)

where spells that apply a cost discount like Resurgence, Meditate and Time Warp would continue to add cumulative discounts each time the spell was returned to hand. (Thanks mr.kitty) Fixed Bug: where Sojurn’s defender ability would trigger on surrounding ranged units when they attack.

where Sojurn’s defender ability would trigger on surrounding ranged units when they attack. Fixed Bug: Units that throw harpoons (Mantis, Ninja, Gladiator) afflicted by the Weaken spell can no longer combo on pull.

Units that throw harpoons (Mantis, Ninja, Gladiator) afflicted by the Weaken spell can no longer combo on pull. AI Improvement: AI makes better assessments on the value of farshot attacks.

AI makes better assessments on the value of farshot attacks. AI Improvement: AI makes better assessments on the value of using sprintshot attacks.

Seattle Indies Expo - Online

SIX Online airs tomorrow, Saturday 10/28 starting at 9:30AM PT - and featuring 25 amazing games from the Pacific Northwest.

I'll be streaming live with some popular streamers including MacNCheeseP1z, AlchemistJoker and Stephazoid starting just after 11:00AM PT, so be sure tune in on the SeattleIndies Twitch channel here:

https://www.twitch.tv/SeattleIndies

Kormakrtv Stream

Speaking of amazing streamers, Kormakrtv was kind to share the replay of his recent live stream of Abalon - Horde Survival, and we'll have it broadcasting here on our store page for the duration of the Scream Fest.

Your Feedback Matters

Just another friendly reminder that I really care about your feedback - it's what drives me to do better with each update. Here's how you can get involved:

Write a Steam review for Abalon - Your reviews help immeasurably with our game discoverability and motivate me to keep developing and improving. I greatly appreciate your reviews, so please take a moment to share one if you haven't yet :)

Submit feedback (especially bugs) directly in-game via Settings -> Share Feedback. This makes it really easy for me to reproduce your bugs and nicely organizes your requests into my "to do" list so I don't forget.

Post a message on our Steam discussion board.

Join our Discord community

Instant message me directly on Discord (Username: RossD20Studios)

Thanks so much!

~Ross