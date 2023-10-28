Patch notes 28/10/2023 02:40

Added: tldr tool to display bare bones help details (command prompts only), if you just want to see syntax without printing full help, you can use this small tool.

Added: you can now upload and start services on another computers

Fixed: when backdoorRAT file was installed and then copied to another computer, it was detected as already installed

Changed: MemoryReader - if violation of memory access happens, it increases detection risk for the player significantly

Changed: bank transfer suspicious amount is dynamic and can depend on NPC current money amount

Added: ftp tool + FauxFTP service interactions.

FTP

You can download files that can help with escalation or gaining access to the server.

You can upload RAT Backdoor which can be executed by NPC to give you access to the server.

NOTE: If NPC is to execute RAT Backdoor, they will do it almost immediately, even outside of their schedule activity. It is to make gameplay smooth and avoid waiting time without confirmation if performed steps were successful.

In the future, that will change. Also the chances of NPC to execute it will depend on their statistics and security knowledge.

NOTE2: You will receive email that RAT Backdoor was executed, so you can know you can use it. If there's no email after uploading RAT, it means NPC didn't run it and you have to find another way.

NOTE3: scp download/upload blocks don't affect the FTP service. That means even if download is blocked, possibly you can download files with FTP.

PS: if in doubts, make sure to search in finder to learn more how to exploit the FauxFTP service :)

