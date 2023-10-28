Bug Fixes and Balancing - v1.0.197

Hey Oracles,

Sorry that this patch fixing Purging Incense and Forge/Purging Anchor action took a whole week to be released, we tried to fix this problem as fast as we could since many people were reporting it, but sadly to fix it we had to rework the entire in battle forge system and it ended up taking longer than expected.

Also in this patch we tried to buff Cellarius Wave and Sea Requiem build, Austra Favorable Winds build, Sothis and Orion starting kit (to try make their early game smoother) and tried nerf Anomaly 8 Chapter 1 enemies a bit more.

Patch Notes

General

Now the introduction cutscene is only automatically played first time entering the game. But it is possible to watch it again on Settings -> Miscellaneous tab.

Minor Performance improvement on all quality settings.

Balancing

Neutral

Darkness Shard Black Hole Blessing buffed, changed drawback of Drawing 1 fewer die per turn, to applying 1 Paralyze to Player at the start of each battle.

Cellarius

Buffed Geyser Uppercut dice values.

Buffed Enemy Wave dice values.

Buffed Area Enemy Wave dice values.

Buffed Surf dice values.

Buffed Marine Offering dice values.

Balanced High Tide. Changed Risky Die die face from Area Corrupt 3 to Dissolve Life. Increased the amount of Wave applied when the enemy has no Wave from 3 to 6.

Buffed Sea Requiem, increased Sea Requiem Purification increase when played or discard from 3 to 5.

Austra

Balanced Favorable Winds. Removed Epic Die. Buffed dice values.

Buffed Wind Glide dice values.

Added Invoke Gale Epic Die.

Added Rising Gust Epic Die.

Removed Dazzling Light Epic Die.

Balanced Inspiring Comets. Nerfed Risky Die, decreased a Meteor Rain 7 + Draw 3 die face to Meteor Rain 6 + Draw 2. Added Epic Die.

Added Defective Searchlight Epic Die.

Sothis

Buffed Eclipse Blast, now when it deals Corruption it increases Soul Heat by 1.

Buffed Glass Daggers Safe Die values.

Buffed Reroll Virtue from 2 to 3.

Orion

Buffed Minor Revolution Starter Die, changed a die face Corrupt 3 to Purify 1.

Buffed Minor Conjure Starter Die, changed a die face Corrupt 3 to Purify 1.

Enemies

Deformed Sluggian and Crystallized Swirl Tainted Reef Normal Battle Anomaly 8 nerfed, nerfed Crystallized Swirl, decreased 2 die faces Player Corrupt 2 + Player Shadow Mantle 4 to Player Corrupt 2 + Player Shadow Mantle 2 and decreased 1 die face Player Corrupt 2 + Player Shadow Mantle 3 to Player Corrupt 2 + Player Shadow Mantle 2.

Crashed Sentinel Tainted Reef Normal Battle Anomaly 3 and 8 nerfed. Anomaly 3 changed 2 die faces Area Corrupt 3 to Player Corrupt 3 + Enemy Self Corrupt 3, decreased 1 die face Area Corrupt 3 to 2, changed 1 die face Area Corrupt 2 to Player Corrupt 2 + Enemy Self Corrupt 2. Anomaly 8 nerfed, decreased 2 die faces from Area Corrupt 3 to 2.

Lost Sentinel Tainted Reef Normal Battle Anomaly 8 nerfed, decreased 1 die face Player Corrupt 2 to 1 and decreased 1 die face Player Corrupt 1 to 0.

Monstrous Sluggian Tainted Reef Normal Battle Anomaly 8 nerfed, increased Max Overcorruption from 5 to 7.

Bug Fixes

Fixed Purging Anchor duplicating itself when defeating an enemy.

Fixed Forge actions duplicating the forged die.

Fixed softlock when playing Purge action when Purging Incense triggers.

Fixed Losing Superposition Blip Black Hole Blessing replacing wrong virtue.

Fixed Diadem of Madness increasing Anomaly Level 9 Corruption.

Fixed Sentinel/Forge shop showing wrong minimum cost.

Fixed Ambush tooltip not appearing in Spanish.

May Astrea bless you 💙 ❤️