PLAYTEST VERSION 4.2.006

FIXED BUGS
- Problem when the player is dropped on some platforms.
IMPROVES
- The intro bacgkround changes depending on the last level played.
- Checkpoints can be used in sublevels.
WORK IN PROGRESS
- World 3 - Level 2
