 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Xanguito Aventura Playtest update for 28 October 2023

PLAYTEST VERSION 4.2.006

Share · View all patches · Build 12558709 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
FIXED BUGS
  • Problem when the player is dropped on some platforms.
IMPROVES
  • The intro bacgkround changes depending on the last level played.
  • Checkpoints can be used in sublevels.
WORK IN PROGRESS
  • World 3 - Level 2

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2629761 Depot 2629761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link