Colorless update for 28 October 2023

Colorless Patch 2.1.8

Welcome to the Third Game Patch!

Major Change :

Something is coming, do you remember ? Yes, you do.

Other Patch Improvements :

  • Fixed Act 4 and Secret Acts, due to problems saving/loading in these acts.
  • The save system now preserves the rotation of each interactable object.
  • Fixed an error that prevented game completion in Act 4.
  • The translation didn't work for some ui and messages.
  • More adjustments have been made to enhance the legibility of text and dialogues throughout the game.

