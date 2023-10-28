Colorless Patch 2.1.8

Welcome to the Third Game Patch!
Major Change :
Something is coming, do you remember ? Yes, you do.
Other Patch Improvements :
- Fixed Act 4 and Secret Acts, due to problems saving/loading in these acts.
- The save system now preserves the rotation of each interactable object.
- Fixed an error that prevented game completion in Act 4.
- The translation didn't work for some ui and messages.
- More adjustments have been made to enhance the legibility of text and dialogues throughout the game.
