Umber Wasp Tuning Update 1.3.1

This Balance Tuning update is meant to alleviate some issues stemming from the Umber Wasp (1.3.0) update, and to provide some minor tuning adjustments to Multiplayer balance. This update also fixes an issue with framerates locking to 30 FPS. Here is a note on the goals of this update from Jason on our Balance team.

_Hey everyone, just a quick note from the balance team here. We're aware of the ongoing issues relating to DAK balance and Heavy Machineguns, and we're moving to address these issues. The fixes in this current patch are intended to alleviate the problem, but we're aware it will not fully solve them. Some of this work requires more systemic changes that we could not fit into a tuning update, but we hope to include in future updates, starting with 1.4.0 in December. - JasonRE

General

Pachino Stalemate (1vs1) and Sousse Wetlands (4vs4) have had their Automatch selection weight reset so they no longer have a higher chance of appearing. Our team will continue experimenting with this weighting in the future to try to find the best balance as we showcase new maps.

Heavy Machine Guns

Crew health decreased from 90 to 80.

HMG 42 Team suppression dealt to suppressed targets reduced from 0.35 to 0.3.

Vickers, M1919 Browning, and MG 34 suppression dealt to suppressed targets reduced from 0.5 to 0.4.

HMG Incremental Accuracy standardized to 1.12.

Infantry pin threshold increased from 0.5 to 0.65.

Wide arc machine gun arcs reduced from 125 to 110.

US Forces

Riflemen

M1 Garand cooldown modifier when in close quarters is reduced from 0.2 to 0.15.

M24 Chaffee Light Tank

Changes from 1.3.0 update reverted.

Reload time decreased from 4/4.25 to 3.5/4

M8 Greyhound

Area of Effect model cap increased from 2 to 3.

The tracking speed of the turret increased by 33%.

Wehrmacht

Flak 30 20mm AA Gun

Area of Effect model cap reduced from 3 to 2.

Incremental accuracy bonus removed.

Kettenkrad

Communication Cables sight range now properly affects all resource points.

Decapture rate from Communication Cables removed.

No longer gains bonus sight range from veterancy. (Tooltip will be adjusted in a future update).

Deutches Afrikakorps

Axis 8 Rad Armored Car

Main gun Area of Effect model cap reduced from 3 to 2.

Receives +50% damage bonus to its coaxial machine gun rather than +100% from Armored Support Battlegroup’s Superior Fire Drills

Panzergrenadiers

Kar98k cooldown multiplier at close range has been increased from 0.35 to 0.45.

Panzerjaegers

Manpower cost increased from 250 to 275.

Tear Gas Shot now requires Veterancy 1.

Tear Gas Shot duration reduced from 10 to 3 seconds.

Veteran Leaders

Manpower cost increased from 200 to 250.

No longer automatically reinforces Panzergrenadier Squads upon completion.

Flak 36 Anti-Tank Gun Team

Armor when decrewed reduced from 100 to 70; standardized with other team weapons

Reload speed increased from 2.5/2.75 to 2.875/3.15; reload time increased by 15%

Bug Fixes