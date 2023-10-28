- Added a small delay between interactions to help prevent clicking the same object twice
- Fixed a bug allowing players to get 2 points
- Fixed a bug with the ghost task list incorrectly showing that all tasks were completed
Possessions update for 28 October 2023
Patch 1.1.1
