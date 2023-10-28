 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Possessions update for 28 October 2023

Patch 1.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12558649 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a small delay between interactions to help prevent clicking the same object twice
  • Fixed a bug allowing players to get 2 points
  • Fixed a bug with the ghost task list incorrectly showing that all tasks were completed

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1999851 Depot 1999851
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link